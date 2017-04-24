Reds target Friday to activate Mesoraco
Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco is expected to complete the 20th and final day of his rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday and be activated on Friday for the club's next series vs. the Cardinals at St. Louis. There had been discussion of having Mesoraco up for the series vs. the Brewers.
