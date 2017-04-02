Jeremy Hellickson was still getting accustomed to the name on his jersey when he started the season opener for the Phillies in Cincinnati last year Reds send their newest starter vs Phillies in opener Jeremy Hellickson was still getting accustomed to the name on his jersey when he started the season opener for the Phillies in Cincinnati last year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nLXVcC Philadelphia Phillies' Freddy Galvis hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.