Reds send their newest starter vs Phillies in opener
Jeremy Hellickson was still getting accustomed to the name on his jersey when he started the season opener for the Phillies in Cincinnati last year Reds send their newest starter vs Phillies in opener Jeremy Hellickson was still getting accustomed to the name on his jersey when he started the season opener for the Phillies in Cincinnati last year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nLXVcC Philadelphia Phillies' Freddy Galvis hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC