Reds place Tony Cingrani on 10-day DL with oblique injury

19 hrs ago Read more: Red Reporter

In the late night hours following Thursday's rainy, extra-innings loss to the Baltimore Orioles , we found out that yet another Cincinnati Reds pitcher had been bitten by the injury bug. Tony Cingrani , it seems, felt a pain in his side during his final pitch on Tuesday, and when the soreness didn't dissipate, he had it checked out - and the checking revealed an oblique injury that landed him on the 10-day DL, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

