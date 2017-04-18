Reds option Sal Romano to AAA Louisville, call up Lisalverto Bonilla
Sal Romano got his first taste of big league action on Sunday, getting the nod to start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers in the rotation spot vacated by fellow rookie Rookie Davis . Romano's roster spot was opened was opened when Jesse Winker's initial cup of coffee was ended after just three days, and it seems now that Romano's initial call-up will be every bit as brief.
