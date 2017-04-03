Reds option Astin; Reed to remain in bullpen

To make room for the selection of starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo 's contract to pitch vs. the Cardinals on Saturday, the Reds optioned reliever Barrett Astin to Triple-A Louisville. Astin pitched a scoreless third of an inning on Opening Day, Monday vs. the Phillies, and left the bases loaded in the fifth inning in relief of Scott Feldman .

