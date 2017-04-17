Reds leaning heavily on bullpen
Through the first couple of weeks in the 2017 season, Reds manager Bryan Price has used his bullpen creatively, and by necessity at times, heavily. Last Monday in a third-inning bases loaded situation vs. the Pirates, Price pulled Brandon Finnegan and went right to Michael Lorenzen to escape the jam.
