Reds have tough time capitalizing in opener

Cesar Hernandez started Opening Day the right way for the Phillies, with a leadoff home run to begin the game before they hung on to a 4-3 victory over the Reds in front of a sold-out crowd of 43,804 fans at Great American Ball Park on Monday. The long ball was one of seven extra-base hits collected by Philadelphia during the afternoon.

