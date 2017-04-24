Reds at Cardinals, Game 3: Preview/Pr...

Reds at Cardinals, Game 3: Preview/Predictions Thread

Read more: Red Reporter

A giant freight train of moisture has been rolling through the Missouri Valley all weekend, dropping enough rain in the process to cause both floods and the cancellation of Saturday's would-be game between the Reds and Dirty Birds. The forecast doesn't look mightily better at the moment, but there's hope that a baseball game sized window will open up at some point this afternoon to get the series finale in.

