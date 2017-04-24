Reds at Cardinals, Game 1: Preview/Predictions Thread
The Reds have been on a slide of late, losers in 8 of their last 10 baseball contests, thanks in large part to Eric Thames and his big bat. Not to fear, though, as the Good Guys travel into St. Louis tonight, where history tells us they've had numerous great successes at Busch Stadium.
