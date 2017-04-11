The Cincinnati Reds recalled rookie right-handed reliever Austin Brice from his rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola and optioned him to the same club Tuesday Reds activate Brice, option him to Double-A Pensacola The Cincinnati Reds recalled rookie right-handed reliever Austin Brice from his rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola and optioned him to the same club Tuesday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oql2LT PITTSBURGH - The Cincinnati Reds recalled rookie right-handed reliever Austin Brice from his rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola and optioned him to the same club. Brice pitched two scoreless innings in two games on his assignment, allowing one hit while striking out three and hitting one batter.

