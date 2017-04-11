Reds activate Brice, option him to Double-A Pensacola
The Cincinnati Reds recalled rookie right-handed reliever Austin Brice from his rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola and optioned him to the same club Tuesday. Brice pitched two scoreless innings in two games on his assignment, allowing one hit while striking out three and hitting one batter.
