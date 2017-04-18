Orioles Look To Extend Streak During Interleague Series Against Reds
Known primarily for their explosive offense and home run-happy ways, the Baltimore Orioles have quietly received four straight quality starts from their pitchers. The Orioles would love to extend that streak as struggling Ubaldo Jimenez looks to work himself out of his early-season troubles on Tuesday when the club concludes a nine-game road trip with the opener of a three-game interleague series versus the Cincinnati Reds.
