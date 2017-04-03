Not Enough Nava: Reds 7, Phillies 4

Daniel Nava scraped onto the Phillies ' 2017 opening day roster by the skin of his teeth, but if his performance Thursday afternoon against the Reds was any indication, he might be sticking around for a while. Nava was almost the entirety of the Phillies' offense in a 7-4 loss to the Reds in a cold, wet Thursday afternoon affair.

