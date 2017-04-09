Murder warrant issued for suspect in St. Clair Township fatal shooting, robbery
ST CLAIR TWP, Ohio - A man was shot to death early Saturday morning by an intruder during a home invasion in St. Clair Township, Butler County, police said. Police officers went to the 50 block of Nelson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot shortly after midnight during a burglary.
