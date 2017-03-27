MLB.TV returns better than ever for 1...

MLB.TV returns better than ever for 15th year

Signups for MLB.TV Premium are underway for $112.99 yearly or $24.99 monthly, with nearly two dozen features for subscribers to access and interact with live out-of-market Major League Baseball games at a revolutionary 60 frames per second on any of the more than 400 supported devices. We're here for a new season, and we're here to see more BAMTech-developed tech innovations and breakthrough premium features -- a tradition dating back to the first live stream on Aug. 26, 2002.

