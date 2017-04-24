Mesoraco back behind plate for 2017 debut
Devin Mesoraco is glad to be back with the Reds, and thanks to manager Bryan Price's decision to put him in the lineup Friday night, he won't have to wait long to make his official return. "This is where I wanted to be," the veteran catcher said prior to Friday's game against the Cardinals.
