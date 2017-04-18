How the return of Devin Mesoraco will alter the Cincinnati Reds roster

Devin Mesoraco went 0 for 4 for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday night. In fact, the 0-fer has become a big commonplace for the 28 year old in Southern League action of late, as it stretched his current streak to 0 for 17 since his 1st inning single against Biloxi back on April 12th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.