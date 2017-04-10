Gennett's 3 hits, 3-run HR power Reds...

Gennett's 3 hits, 3-run HR power Reds over Pirates

Scooter Gennett homered for the second straight night and finished with three hits, helping the Cincinnati Reds overcome the early departure of injured starter Rookie Davis to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Tuesday for their sixth win in seven games. Gennett capped the scoring with a three-run drive into the right field bleachers in the eighth inning off Trevor Williams.

Chicago, IL

