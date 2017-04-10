Garrett gives surprising Reds optimism

Read more: Cincinatti Reds

Whatever it takes, the Reds are thrilled to be off to one of their best starts in years -- their best since 1990, actually, having won seven of their first nine before That's a huge step forward for manager Bryan Price and his Reds, who lost 94 games last season and 98 in 2015. The difference between this team and those has largely been rookie left-hander Amir Garrett , who decided to focus on baseball after two years of basketball at Divison I St. John's University, and free agent right-hander Scott Feldman , who will make his third start Friday night against the Brewers.

