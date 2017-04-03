Feldman, Duvall spark Reds over Cardi...

Feldman, Duvall spark Reds over Cardinals 8-0

Scott Feldman allowed four hits and struck out six in six innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat St. Louis 8-0 Sunday to take two of three from the Cardinals. Adam Duvall had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Reds, who have won just five of their last 40 series at Busch Stadium.

