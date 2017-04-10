Farmers Only - Luis Castillo headlines Reds organizational sweep

The Bats' offense went nuts on Thursday, and plenty of prominent farmees were responsible. Phil "Buttercup" Ervin cranked a pair of doubles as part of a 3 for 5, 3 ribbie night, both Tony "Owner, not a" Renda and Jesse "Pluribus Unum" Winker had 2 for 5, 2 R nights, and Seth Mejias-Brean returned from his temporary Billings assignment to go 4 for 4 .

