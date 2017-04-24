Eric Thames homered again as Brewers ...

Eric Thames homered again as Brewers pounded Reds, 9-1

While many of the Cincinnati Reds were busy taking this one on the chin, Zack Cozart continued his absurdly good start to the 2017 season. Before exiting early due to a blowout-induced lineup change, Cincinnati's shortstop had another perfect night, going 2 for 2 with a walk and a double, and given the early returns from the guys who have been written in at the top of the lineup in pen to start the year, it's hard to fathom how he's still hitting 7th in the order at this point and time.

