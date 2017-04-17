Early interleague series in NL park offers pitchers a new challenge
The Orioles will play their first interleague series of the season starting Tuesday night with a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds at The Great American Ballpark. One of the caveats of playing in a National League park is that pitchers will hit, and this is the earliest that the Orioles have ever played interleague in an NL park, which creates obstacles.
