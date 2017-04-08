Cincinnati Reds started a catching battle with the first spring training game
The Cincinnati Reds gave playing time behind the plate to Rob Brantly and Stuart Turner in the first spring training game signaling a change at catcher. When the Cincinnati Reds started playing spring training games it became obvious that Devin Mesoraco was out to start the season.
