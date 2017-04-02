Cincinnati Reds reassigned injured Desmond Jennings to minor league camp
The Cincinnati Reds sent back-up center fielder Desmond Jennings to the minor league camp, ending his chances at opening day. Desmond Jennings opted of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds this weekend.
