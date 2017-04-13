Cincinnati Reds ready for final good-bye to their second best second baseman
Brandon Phillips made the comment several times since he signed his contract extension that he wanted to be the best second baseman in Cincinnati Reds' history before he retired. This was controversial because Joe Morgan, the second baseman of the Big Red Machine, is viewed by many as potentially the best second baseman ever in MLB, alongside Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg.
