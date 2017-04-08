Cincinnati Reds Prospect Ian Kahaloa Seems to Be Snorting What Looks Like Cocaine on Snapchat
Cincinnati Reds prospect Ian Kahaloa is currently serving a 50-game drug suspension after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft. It's unclear what drug Kahaloa tested positive for, but some disturbing video has come to light and it looks to be from Ian's Snapchat account.
