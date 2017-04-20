Cincinnati Reds need to support the young pitchers with better defense than in 2016
In 2016 Jay Bruce, Brandon Phillips, and Joey Votto were all in the bottom third of the league defensively last season while playing for the Cincinnati Reds. Bruce was traded to the New York Mets last season for Dilson Herrera .
