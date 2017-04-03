Cincinnati Reds name Jose Peraza starting second baseman to replace Brandon Phillips to start 2017
When the Cincinnati Reds traded away Brandon Phillips , they knew that Jose Peraza would be the starting second baseman. Phillips was the second best player to play second base in Reds' history, but his time to move on had come.
