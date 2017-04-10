Cincinnati Reds links - Michael Lorenzen as a starting pitcher again?
Fresh off a sparkling 3 inning relief appearance on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates , Cincinnati Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen held little back in his postgame discussion with The Enquirer's Zach Buchanan. Seeming decidedly unfazed by the perfect, unorthodox performance behind which he'd been the driving force, Lorenzen wasn't resting on his laurels in the locker room; rather, he was busy dreaming much, much bigger .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC