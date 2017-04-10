Cincinnati Reds links - Michael Loren...

Cincinnati Reds links - Michael Lorenzen as a starting pitcher again?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Red Reporter

Fresh off a sparkling 3 inning relief appearance on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates , Cincinnati Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen held little back in his postgame discussion with The Enquirer's Zach Buchanan. Seeming decidedly unfazed by the perfect, unorthodox performance behind which he'd been the driving force, Lorenzen wasn't resting on his laurels in the locker room; rather, he was busy dreaming much, much bigger .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,235,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC