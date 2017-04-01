Cincinnati Reds claim Nefi Ogando off of waivers and put him bullpen to start 2017
When the Cincinnati Reds placed Homer Bailey on the 60-day DL , they were able to claim Nefi Ogando off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ogando made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015.
