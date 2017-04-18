Cincinnati Reds call up OF Phillip Ervin

The ink had barely dried from the news that Tony Cingrani would be on the 10-day DL for the Cincinnati Reds for the near future when some more surprising news came across the wire. It appears that - at least for a short time - the Reds will call up OF Phillip Ervin to fill Cingrani's spot on the roster, with the former 1st round draftee from 2013 getting his first taste of the big leagues.

