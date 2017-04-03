Cardinals 46 mins ago 5:28 p.m.Pair of blasts for SS Diaz

Apr 8, 2017: St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz is congratulated by center fielder Dexter Fowler after hitting a solo home run off of Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo during the first inning at Busch Stadium. After hitting several balls hard this season without anything to show for it, Aledmys Diaz took the defense out of the equation as he hit a pair of home runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 10-4 victory this afternoon over Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.