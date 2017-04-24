Brewers' Thames red-hot vs. Reds

APRIL 25: Eric Thames #7 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on April 25, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ORG XMIT: 700010522 less MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 25: Eric Thames #7 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on April 25, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.