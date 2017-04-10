Braun, Thames homer to power Brewers ...

Braun, Thames homer to power Brewers over Reds 4-2

Braun hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Thames added a solo shot for his fifth home run of the series and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Reds 4-2 Sunday for their fifth win in six games. Thames reached on a fielding error by Arismendy Alcantara in the third inning - the second baseman's second error of the game - and scored on Braun's 37th homer against the Reds.

