Arroyo's sim game should be bridge to rotation
It was a final hurdle to cross before he could return to the Major Leagues, but it appears that Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo crossed it without difficulty. On Sunday in a simulated game in Goodyear, Ariz., vs. Cincinnati Minor Leaguers, Arroyo threw 90 pitches over six innings.
