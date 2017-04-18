Arroyo earns meaningful victory
When Bronson Arroyo earned his first big league victory in 1,038 days, it meant as much to Reds manager Bryan Price as it did to the veteran pitcher. . His last win came on June 15, 2014, with the D-backs, before his arm gave out and he needed Tommy John surgery on his elbow and a shoulder surgery.
