And That Happened: Thursday's Scores and Highlights

Reds 7, Phillies 4 : Going with a zillion pitchers and a short bench is always lame, but it's especially lame early in the season when everyone's pretty fresh and there are some days off built in. You can negate that self-inflicted disadvantage, however, if you send up a pitcher as a pinch hitter with orders to hit a homer.

