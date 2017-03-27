Zych's return to mound anything but mundane
GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Competing in his first Cactus League game after undergoing biceps replacement surgery in October, Tony Zych admitted his mind was swimming a bit on his first few pitches as he took the mound to replace starter Drew Smyly with a runner on first and no out in the fifth in Sunday's And then, wham! A hard line drive up the middle by Reds right fielder Scott Schebler smacked straight off his ankle, deflecting all the way beyond the third base line against Seattle's shifted infield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC