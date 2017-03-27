Zych's return to mound anything but m...

Zych's return to mound anything but mundane

20 hrs ago

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Competing in his first Cactus League game after undergoing biceps replacement surgery in October, Tony Zych admitted his mind was swimming a bit on his first few pitches as he took the mound to replace starter Drew Smyly with a runner on first and no out in the fifth in Sunday's And then, wham! A hard line drive up the middle by Reds right fielder Scott Schebler smacked straight off his ankle, deflecting all the way beyond the third base line against Seattle's shifted infield.

Chicago, IL

