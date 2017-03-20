Yasmani Grandal homers against former club, Dodgers down Reds 6-5

Desmond Jennings hasn't exactly beaten the doors down in Cactus League play since signing with the Cincinnati Reds last month, but so far he's shown that he's finally healthy from the injuries that have plagued him through the last two seasons. For a veteran with his kind of track record, that's ultimately all that the Reds should really be hoping for at this point, since he's a pretty well known quantity when operating at 100%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.