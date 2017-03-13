The Red Report - Tucker Barnhart
Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft Debut: April 3, 2014 Rookie Status: Exceeded rookie limits during 2015 season 2017 Contract Status: Pre-Arb Arb Eligible: 2018 Free Agent: 2021 Junue 9, 2009: Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft. Signed August 4, 2009.
