The Red Report - Tucker Barnhart

Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft Debut: April 3, 2014 Rookie Status: Exceeded rookie limits during 2015 season 2017 Contract Status: Pre-Arb Arb Eligible: 2018 Free Agent: 2021 Junue 9, 2009: Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft. Signed August 4, 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.