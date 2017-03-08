The Red Report - Raisel Iglesias
The talented righty was the Opening Day starter for the Cincinnati Reds in 2016, which seems like a world away just eleven months removed from said occasion, now that he's pretty well entrenched as the biggest, most bad-ass arm in the bullpen. At a shade over six feet tall and a hair over one-hundred and eighty pounds, Iglesias is basically my size, which both frightens and enlightens me.
