Smyly rusty, Motter hits HR in win over Reds

Scoring twice in the top of the eighth inning, the Mariners emerged with a 7-6 victory over the Reds on Sunday at Goodyear Ballpark. It was a 5-5 game in the eighth when Reds Minor League camp pitcher Lucas Benenati began the inning by allowing back-to-back hits that led to Carlos Ruiz 's sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.