Reed picking perfect time to get it going

Another day, another Reds starter doing all he can to earn one of three open spots in the Opening Day rotation. It was Cody Reed 's turn to make an impression Tuesday, and the left-hander delivered 5 2/3 scoreless in "I'm right there with them, I'm going to go for it, too," said Reed, who lowered his Cactus League ERA to 3.24.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.