Reds win streak snapped by Angels in 9-0 rout

Honorable Mentions are due to: Evan Mitchell , who fired 1.1 innings of perfect relief; Drew Storen , who got a scoreless inning of work under his belt; Ryan Raburn , who singled and walked; Phil Ervin, who singled; and Wandy Peralta , who kept the Angels scoreless in his 1.2 innings on the bump. The defense initially failed Garrett in the Top of the 2nd, though it wasn't just the defense behind him - it was him.

