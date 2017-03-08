Reds win streak snapped by Angels in 9-0 rout
Honorable Mentions are due to: Evan Mitchell , who fired 1.1 innings of perfect relief; Drew Storen , who got a scoreless inning of work under his belt; Ryan Raburn , who singled and walked; Phil Ervin, who singled; and Wandy Peralta , who kept the Angels scoreless in his 1.2 innings on the bump. The defense initially failed Garrett in the Top of the 2nd, though it wasn't just the defense behind him - it was him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC