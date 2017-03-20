Reds walk off against Brewers on Aris...

Reds walk off against Brewers on Arismendy Alcantara double

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Red Reporter

On a day when every offensive player largely went nuts, the pitching on both sides was ten kinds of awful, and the scoreboard couldn't make up its mind, the JNMHSotG goes to the player who walked things off - Arismendy Alcantara . Alcantara entered this game late, but his 2-run double in the Bottom of the 9th put the Cincinnati Reds down as winners on the day, which was a fitting way to finish this actionable affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC