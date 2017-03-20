Reds walk off against Brewers on Arismendy Alcantara double
On a day when every offensive player largely went nuts, the pitching on both sides was ten kinds of awful, and the scoreboard couldn't make up its mind, the JNMHSotG goes to the player who walked things off - Arismendy Alcantara . Alcantara entered this game late, but his 2-run double in the Bottom of the 9th put the Cincinnati Reds down as winners on the day, which was a fitting way to finish this actionable affair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC