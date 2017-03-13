Reds tab Casey as marshal for Opening Day Parade

"The Mayor" will be the grand marshal of the annual Opening Day Parade in Cincinnati, but it is not the city's actual mayor, John Cranley. This mayor is former Reds first baseman Sean Casey, who was named Friday as grand marshal of the 98th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on April 3. Casey, who earned his nickname because of his outgoing personality and friendly manner, spent 12 years in the Major Leagues and was a career .302 hitter.

