Reds release Ryan Raburn, leaning towards a four-man bench
The Cincinnati Reds made another decently significant roster move on Monday morning, as they chose to release veteran bat Ryan Raburn . The 35 year old had shown some decent power during the spring, but it seems the team made the determination that the skillset he brings to the table at this point in his career would be covered by other projected members of the team's bench.
