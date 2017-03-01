Reds get strong pitching, still fall ...

Reds get strong pitching, still fall to Brew Crew on walk-off, 3-2

9 hrs ago

The list of expected Reds big-leaguers we have yet to see in spring training continues to grow smaller and smaller by the day, and that continued on Wednesday when Zack Cozart was placed in the lineup in the 2-hole, playing his typical shortstop role. Cozart immediately showed just how excited he was to finally get that first plate appearance, using his first swing of 2017 to launch a no-doubt solo bomb to left-field, just the third the Reds have hit as a team in the first six games of the spring.

Chicago, IL

