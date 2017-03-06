Reds eager to see where Walker fits in camp
Latest Reds waiver claim Christian Walker was traveling from Florida to join his new club on Monday and he will likely be participating in camp on Tuesday. Manager Bryan Price was looking forward to seeing Walker hit.
