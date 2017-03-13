Reds cut Dilson Herrera, Luis Castillo, others from big league camp
The Cincinnati Reds were content to wade through last weekend's split-squad action with all invited members still in camp, but with that in the rear-view mirror, the first cuts of Spring Training were destined to fall this week. On Wednesday, the Reds indeed began to clear out the glut in camp, sending 16 of their players to minor league camp - including infielder Dilson Herrera , according to The Enquirer's Zach Buchanan.
